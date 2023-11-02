Armed Forces earn over Tk27,000 crore from UN missions in 23 years: Law minister

Bangladesh

UNB
02 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:25 pm

Related News

Armed Forces earn over Tk27,000 crore from UN missions in 23 years: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq, who is in charge of defense ministry in parliament, gave the figures in the House while replying to a tabled question of ruling Awami League MP Habibur Rahman from Bogura-5.

UNB
02 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:25 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

Bangladesh Armed Forces have earned a total Tk27,941 crore by participating in different UN peacekeeping missions abroad in the 23 fiscal years since 2000-01.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, who is in charge of defense ministry in parliament, gave the figures in the House while replying to a tabled question of ruling Awami League MP Habibur Rahman from Bogura-5.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

Habibur Rahman wanted to know about the amount of foreign currencies the Armed Forces of Bangladesh have earned so far through participating in the peacekeeping missions and how much foreign remittances the government has received.

In the scripted answer, Anisul informed the House that the average yearly income through participating in the peacekeeping mission has been Tk1,214 crore.

Top News

United Nations / peace / Law Minister Anisul Huq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

4h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

7h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

22h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

2h | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

4h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

19h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

20h | TBS World