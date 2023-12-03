Another group of 263 irregular Bangladeshis to be brought home from Libya on Tuesday: MoFA

A fresh batch of 263 irregular Bangladeshi citizens will be repatriated from Libya to Bangladesh on Tuesday (5 December), said a senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

"The Bangladeshis who are in the detention centres of Libya will be brought back gradually. Work is underway. It will be done gradually. It depends on how many Bangladeshis are there in the detention centres. Modalities will be worked out," alternative spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Rafiqul Alam told reporters on Sunday in a weekly media briefing.

With the best efforts of the Bangladesh Embassy, Tripoli and the direct cooperation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 143 irregular Bangladeshi nationals detained at the Ainjera Detention Center in Tripoli were transferred on a chartered flight on November 28.

Another batch of 110 people was repatriated by a chartered flight on 30 November.

After landing at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the destitute repatriated Bangladeshi citizens were welcomed at the airport by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM gave each of them pocket money of Tk5,896 and some food items.

The process of repatriating Bangladeshis trapped in Libya is ongoing with the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Embassy, Tripoli and with the financial support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said the alternative spokesperson.

'Dhaka watching ongoing situation in Myanmar'

Bangladesh is monitoring the ongoing situation in Myanmar and efforts are underway to begin repatriation of the Rohingyas in a dignified manner, said Mohammad Rafiqul Alam.

"Currently, a tripartite initiative of Bangladesh-Myanmar-China is underway for voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas."

The repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Rakhine is expected to begin soon if the situation improves in Myanmar, he said at a weekly briefing.

The Rohingyas have been given an idea of what facilities they will enjoy after returning to Rakhine to initiate safe, dignified, sustainable and voluntary repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, he said.

In August this year, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said the government wants to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar this year, initially with around 1,000 of the refugees.

Further delay to commence safe, voluntary, and sustainable repatriation and shortage of humanitarian support may put the entire region at risk, said the foreign ministry recently.

The international community should continue providing necessary humanitarian support till their sustainable repatriation, the ministry said.

The Rohingya crisis has stepped into the seventh year without any solution.