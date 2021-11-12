Another elephant found dead in Chattogram 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 01:35 pm

Another Asian elephant has been found dead in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram today.

Chairman of Chambal Union Parishad Mujibul Haque Chowdhury confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Friday morning. 

Locals spotted the elephant near a paddy field in Purba Chambal area in the upazila, he said.

Local administration has been informed, said the UP chairman.

With this, four elephants died in the country in just six days.

Among them, three in Chattogram region and one in Sherpur.

Asian elephants are found only in thirteen countries. Greater Chattogram, Sylhet Division and Sherpur are the habitats of this rare species of elephant in Bangladesh.

Elephant deaths have risen alarmingly in recent times. Elephants that come down from the hills in search of food are being killed by human leaf traps or bullets. 

Thus, experts have expressed concern over the death of elephants every year.
 

