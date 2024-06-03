Wild elephant treated by forest department now showing signs of recovery

The sick wild elephant that had been wandering through localities in Moulvibazar, seeking help, has shown signs of recovery after receiving medical treatment from the forest department.

The elephant, which had been wandering the Durgapur Petrobangla and Lobonkhuli areas of Juri upazila from 22 May to 24 May, was noticed by locals who provided it with food, including banana plants.

Initially, the forest department struggled to locate the elephant, as previously reported by The Business Standard.

The elephant had retreated deep into the jungle, and the search was further complicated by landslides and flooding caused by Cyclone Remal.

On 30 May, the elephant was finally found in the Alambari area.

A four-member medical team was promptly sent to administer antibiotic after using tranquillisers.

Juri Range Officer Nazmul Hossain said, "With the help of the locals, we found the elephant. We observed that it is somewhat healthy and can move around on its own. Locals reported seeing the elephant eating jackfruit from trees. Although the medical team administered anesthesia via tranquilliser, the elephant did not lose consciousness. We quickly pushed antibiotics but could not provide further treatment. We will keep the elephant under constant observation and hope for its swift recovery."

Dr Md Mustafizur Rahman, a veterinary surgeon at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, who was part of the medical team, explained, "The elephant appears to be very old, approximately 60-70 years. Its condition likely stems from old age. The wound on its hip has healed. The elephant's movement and appetite are normal, and we expect it to improve quickly."

Dr Md Jahangir Alam from the Sylhet divisional wildlife and nature conservation office in Moulvibazar said, "I visited the site for the elephant's treatment. Due to dense vegetation, I couldn't see it clearly, but from a distance, it seemed the elephant still possesses considerable strength, which is why it has shown some recovery."

The forest department's intervention came after widespread attention on social media and reports of the elephant's deteriorating condition.

Locals had driven the elephant back into the forest fearing damage to their homes, but their reports were crucial in helping authorities locate and treat the elephant