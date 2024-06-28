Herd of Asiatic elephants break border gate on Indo-Bangladesh border

A herd of Asiatic elephants broke through a border gate along the Indo-Bangladesh fence in Dolu, Meghalaya, crossing into Bangladesh late Wednesday (26 June) night.

According to India Today NE, the elephants, following their traditional migration route, encountered the barrier and forcefully breached it.

The border fence, originally constructed to curb human and illegal activities, has unintentionally obstructed a vital elephant corridor necessary for the seasonal migration of these animals.