Ambassadors’ performance to be reviewed amid poor showing

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to review the performance of Bangladesh ambassadors appointed in different countries.

The decision was taken at the 31st meeting of the standing committee, presided over by its chairman Muhammad Farooq khan, at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday (27 October).

The action plan of the newly appointed ambassador of Bangladesh to Denmark was presented in the meeting.

Among others, committee members Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Golam Farooq Khand Prince, Md Md Habibe Millat, Nahim Razzak participated in the meeting.

The report on the participation of the prime minister in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly was presented as well as the report on the visit of Brunei Sultan to Bangladesh.

The meeting was also attended by the director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the newly appointed ambassador to Denmark, relevant senior officials of the ministry and the Parliament Secretariat.

