JS body recommends taking steps to gain prepaid meter consumers’ trust

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry today (11 July) recommended taking necessary steps to gain the confidence of the prepaid meter consumers.



It also recommended the ministry to investigate whether substandard meters were purchased for the consumers.



The recommendations came in the second meeting of the committee held at Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Md Ziaur Rahman in the chair.



The meeting reviewed the situation of power import from India, Nepal and Bhutan, future plans for power generation from renewable energy and its implementation strategies.



It also recommended the ministry concerned to increase power generation using environment-friendly alternative means.



In the meeting, the committee identified the existing problems between the Palli Bidyut Samity and the Power Development Board and emphasised sustainable solutions to these problems.