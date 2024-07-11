JS body recommends taking steps to gain prepaid meter consumers’ trust

Bangladesh

UNB
11 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 08:40 pm

Related News

JS body recommends taking steps to gain prepaid meter consumers’ trust

UNB
11 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Representational image of electricity pre-paid meters. Photo: Collected
Representational image of electricity pre-paid meters. Photo: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry today (11 July) recommended taking necessary steps to gain the confidence of the prepaid meter consumers. 
 
It also recommended the ministry to investigate whether substandard meters were purchased for the consumers.  
 
The recommendations came in the second meeting of the committee held at Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Md Ziaur Rahman in the chair. 
 
The meeting reviewed the situation of power import from India, Nepal and Bhutan, future plans for power generation from renewable energy and its implementation strategies. 
 
It also recommended the ministry concerned to increase power generation using environment-friendly alternative means. 
 
In the meeting, the committee identified the existing problems between the Palli Bidyut Samity and the Power Development Board and emphasised sustainable solutions to these problems.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

pre-paid meters / JS Body / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

9h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

1h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

1h | Videos
Big rise in capital market transactions, index effect is little

Big rise in capital market transactions, index effect is little

29m | Videos
How significant is the cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the development of the Global South?

How significant is the cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the development of the Global South?

1h | Videos