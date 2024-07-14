JS body recommends postponing recruitment in livestock dept as quota issue still in court

The parliamentary committee on Fisheries and Livestock Ministry today (14 July) recommended postponing the ongoing recruitment process under the Livestock Department as the decision regarding the quota system is still at the court.

The recommendation came from the first meeting of the parliamentary standing committee at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman MA Mannan in the chair.

Besides, the committee also formed a three-member sub-committee, comprising BM Kabirul Haque, Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan and Mashiur Rahman Molla Sajal, to look into the graft allegation brought in the vaccine purchasing bid process.

The sub-committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 working days.

The committee members including SM Rezaul Karim, Abdur Rahman, BM Kabirul Haque, Choto Monir, Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, Md Rashiduzzaman, Moshtaq Ahmed Ruhi, Mashiur Rahman Molla Sajal, Ashika Sultana and officials concerned of the ministry including its secretary were present there.

