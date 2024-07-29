JS body asks police to bring persons involved in arson attacks to book

Bangladesh

BSS
29 July, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 08:14 pm

Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad. Photo: Collected

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today (29 July) urged the law enforcing agencies to bring the miscreants involved in arson attacks and vandalism to book immediately.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee Kazi Keramat Ali and committee members Farida Yasmin and Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury visited the state-run Bangladesh Television Bhaban to see the mayhem of the miscreants.

After the meeting, Keramat Ali told the media that such destructive activities carried out on 18 July were unprecedented. 

"It is not possible to carry out such destruction by ordinary students. Only trained terrorists and militants can carry such heinous destruction," he said.

Member of the committee Farida Yasmin said, "As a citizen, I am very much shocked after seeing this pile of rubble. She said media works for the country and the damages should be estimated through proper investigation."

She expressed grief over the death of the common people during the quota reform movement. 

Miscreants, who were involved in the arson attacks, must bring under trial, she said.

Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Chowdhury said, "BNP Jamaat-Shibir conducted the destruction by melting them with common students. They have no faith in the country's independence and development," he said.

Director General of BTV Jahangir Alam and senior officials were present.  
 

Arson attacks / JS Body / Bangladesh

Comments

