Advanced treatment will be ensured for sick Biman pilot: State minister

State Minister of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said that all the necessary assistance would be provided to ensure improved medical care for Captain Nowshad Ataul Kaium, the Biman pilot who suffered cardiac arrest mid-air on Friday.

"Skilled pilot like Captain Nowshad is an asset," the state minister said while assuring every member of the Bangladesh Pilots Association in a telephone conversation with Captain Mahbubur Rahman, president of the association.

"His treatment is being monitored round the clock by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Biman Bangladesh Airlines," he added.

The state minister also sought prayers for the pilot's speedy recovery.

Earlier on Friday morning (27 August), a passenger flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines made an emergency landing in India after its pilot Nowshad Ataul Kaium suffered a heart attack mid-air.

The Dhaka-bound flight landed at Nagpur airport around 10:40am in the western state of Maharashtra.

At the time, flight BG-022 was carrying 126 passengers from Muscat.

Soon after the emergency landing, the pilot was rushed to nearby Hope Hospital and treated at the emergency unit of the hospital. His health condition is improving gradually, according to a notice issued by Biman.

Later, a flight of the national flag carrier, BG-022 left Nagpur Airport at around 10:25pm (Indian local time) carrying 124 passengers and landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:51 am (Bangladesh Time).