ACC to probe embezzlement, financial fraud allegations against suspended Gazipur mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 05:30 pm
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is launching an inquiry against suspended Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam over embezzlement and unusual bank transactions.

"We have conducted a preliminary investigation on the matter upon receiving written complaints. Now we will launch an official inquiry," said ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain on Sunday (26 June)

He also added that a case will be filed against him and might be grilled if the probe body finds proof of financial irregularities.

The ruling Awami League expelled the then Gazipur city unit general secretary Zahangir Alam for life over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

On 26 November last year, he was fired from the post of Mayor.

Zahangir Alam reportedly made derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu and martyred freedom fighters at an in-house programme. A video footage of his comments went viral on social media on 21 September.

