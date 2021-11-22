Decision on Zahangir’s mayor post in a day or two: LGRD minister

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:06 pm

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam (Left) and Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Zahangir Alam. Photo: Collected
LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam (Left) and Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Zahangir Alam. Photo: Collected

The government will decide in a day or two whether Zahangir Alam can legally remain as Gazipur City Corporation mayor or not, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam.

"The government is reviewing the law before deciding on Zahangir and his current mayoral post," the minister told reporters after a cabinet meeting today.

Earlier on 19 November, the ruling Awami League expelled its Gazipur city unit general secretary and city mayor Zahangir Alam for life over allegations of making derogatory comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

Zahangir has also lost his initial membership in the party.

On the same day, a meeting of the Awami League's Central Working Committee, chaired by the party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, instructed the authorities to take legal action against him.

If a lawsuit is filed against him after this decision, Zahangir may lose his mayor post.

Zahangir Alam reportedly made derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu and martyred freedom fighters at an in-house programme. A video footage of his comments went viral on social media on 21 September.

The video shows the mayor was expressing doubts about the number of martyrs in the Liberation War. He also raised questions about Bangabandhu's intention to make the country independent.

Zahangir Alam fell from grace afterwards.

He, however, claimed that the video was doctored and super-edited.

On 20 November, Zahangir also sought a review by the prime minister of his expulsion from the party.

