Case filed under DSA against Zahangir Alam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 04:28 pm

File photo of Zahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation
File photo of Zahangir Alam, mayor of Gazipur City Corporation

A case has been filed against the temporarily suspended Gazipur City Corporation mayor Zahangir Alam under the Digital Security Act over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

Omar Faruk Asif, a member of the Dhaka Bar Association, filed the case in the court of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge As-Sams Jaglul Hossain on Monday.

The court directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to investigate the case after taking the plaintiff's statement and submit a report by 6 January, said Nazrul Islam Shamim, the state counsel for the tribunal.

On Sunday, International Language Movement Council Chairman Shah Sultan Atiq filed a defamation suit worth Tk100 crore against Zahangir at the Gazipur Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

He said, "Md Zahangir Alam does not respect the law despite being a mayor."

The case statement says, "His speech has tarnished the reputation of Bangladesh and Bengali people in the international arena and caused defamation worth Tk100 crore."

Zahangir Alam, who was the general secretary of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League, lost membership of the party on 19 November over this issue.

 

