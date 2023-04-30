Gazipur City Corporation polls: 'Loan defaulter' Zahangir's nomination papers rejected

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 01:35 pm

Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam. Photo: Collected
The nomination paper of the suspended mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Mohammad Zahangir Alam, along with two other candidates, has been rejected.

"All the documents submitted by Zahangir Alam are correct. But according to a report from the Bangladesh Bank, an institution for which he was the guarantor, defaulted on a loan. That is why his nomination was rejected," said returning officer Md Faridul Islam on Sunday (30 April). 

Zahangir Alam and his lawyer were present at the time said to the returning officer, "The guarantor never defaults on the loan. Moreover, the defaulting borrower institution has already deposited the instalment amount and applied for the loan schedule."

"I mortgaged my own land for humanitarian reasons to save an industrial establishment. I did not own the money and the company paid the money. Still, my nomination paper was cancelled which is undemocratic. I did not get impartiality and justice from the commission," Zahangir said, adding he will appeal to the High Court.

The other two candidates whose nomination papers were cancelled are independent candidates Mohammad Oliur Rahman and Md Abul Hossain.

Photo: TBS
However, his mother, Zayeda Khatun, who is also running for the post of mayor, was declared a valid candidate. 

Zahangir submitted his nomination papers on Thursday (27 April) to run for the post again as an independent candidate.

He was suspended from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of corruption, abuse of power and mismanagement. He was also expelled from the Awami League for breaking party discipline. 

However, Zahangir was reinstated to the party in January this year, subject to conditions.

Zahangir Alam sought an Awami League nomination to be a candidate for the post of mayor in the Gazipur city elections. However, the party has nominated Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan.

Ever since the matter was confirmed in mid-April, rumours were rife that Zahangir might run for the polls as an independent candidate.

Later, he told the reporters that he is standing in the election "not against party but against person."

If Zahangir Alam takes part in the election as an independent candidate, he will be considered a rebel.  Rebel candidates can be expelled without prior notice for competing against an individual nominated by the party, as per Awami League's constitution.  Many in the party feel if Zahangir takes part in the election on 25 May, it will slim the chances of victory for Azmat Ullah Khan.

While senior Awami League leaders support Azmat, Zahangir has a significant hold over junior leaders. Many think since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is not in the election, some of the party's supporters may end up voting for Zahangir and defeat Azmat. 

In 2013, Azmat Ullah Khan lost the city corporation election to BNP nominee MA Mannan. In that election, Zahangir, as an independent candidate, bagged nearly 30,000 votes - which many believe contributed to Azmat's loss. 

Zahangir Alam got the Awami League nomination in the 2018 city corporation polls and won the election. He also became the general secretary of the city's Awami League chapter. 

In November of 2021, footage of Zahangir making derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and expressing doubts about the number of martyrs in the Liberation War went viral. The was expelled from the party and later the government suspended him as mayor. 

Gazipur mayor Zahangir Alam

