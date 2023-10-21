Awami League pardons ex-Gazipur mayor Zahangir Alam

The ruling Awami League has pardoned its former Gazipur city unit general secretary and city mayor Zahangir Alam, who was previously expelled for life over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

The Central Working Committee of Awami League on Saturday accepted the apology offered by Zahangir Alam, son of current Gazipur Mayor Zayeda Khatun, on the condition of not breaking the organisational discipline and avoiding activities against the interests of the party in the future.

Zahangir Alam has also been cautioned that any future anti-organisational activities will be deemed unforgivable.

Earlier, 19 November 2021, the Central Working Committee, chaired by the party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, instructed the authorities to expel Zahangir. He also lost his initial membership in the party.

A few days later, on 25 November, the LGRD ministry suspended Zahangir Alam from the post of Gazipur City Corporation mayor on the same allegations.