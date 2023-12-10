Abir Hassan, first Bangladeshi to graduate from Indian Military Academy

Abir Hassan, first Bangladeshi to graduate from Indian Military Academy

Defence attache at the Bangladesh High Commission, Brig Mohammed Hafiz-Ur-Rehman, present at the event, termed it "a matter of immense pride for our country"

Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India

Mohammed Abir Hassan, 23, has graduated from the Indian Military Academy, becoming the first officer cadet from Bangladesh to achieve the feat.

Hassan was among the 29 people from 12 friendly countries to graduate from the Indian academy on Saturday (9 December), reports Times of India.

Hassan's late grandfather Mohammed Taju Mia was a valiant freedom fighter in Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, 

"My dream came true today. What has added to my joy is that I am also the first in my family to become an army officer. If alive, my grandfather would have been proud," the graduating officer told the Times of India.

Defence attache at the Bangladesh High Commission, Brig Mohammed Hafiz-Ur-Rehman, present at the event, termed it "a matter of immense pride for our country."

"The fact that he [Hassan] has become the first from Bangladesh to graduate from IMA would prove to be another step in strengthening our friendly ties with India. We are hopeful that there will be more cadets in future," Hafiz added.

