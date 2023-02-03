9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2yrs in Indian jail

Nine Bangladeshi teenage girls returned to the country via the Benapole border on Friday after serving a two-year jail term in India.

They were handed over to Benapole Immigration Police through a special travel permit, said Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Benapole Check-post Immigration Police.

The returnees are--Akhi Khatun, 16, Priya Das, 18, Riya Biswas, 19, Shanti Das, 17, Mithu Begum ,19, Sonia Akter, 18, Shirina Akter, 17, Bithi Khatun, 18 and Banu Khatun, 16.

They are residents of Dhaka, Narail, Satkhira and Patuakhali districts.

Sonia Akter, one of the returnees said, they went to India through different borders of Jashore with help of brokers two and half years ago in search of work.

Indian police arrested them while working at home in India's Hyderabad and a court later sentenced them to two years in jail. After the completion of their jail sentences, they were kept at a local Shelter Home, Sonia added.

Jashore Justice and Care Centre and Mahila Ain Samiti will receive them from the police and they will hand them over to their respective family members, said the OC.