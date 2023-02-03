9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2yrs in Indian jail

Bangladesh

UNB
03 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 08:33 pm

Related News

9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2yrs in Indian jail

UNB
03 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 08:33 pm
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2yrs in Indian jail

Nine Bangladeshi teenage girls returned to the country via the Benapole border on Friday after serving a two-year jail term in India.

They were handed over to Benapole Immigration Police through a special travel permit, said Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Benapole Check-post Immigration Police.

The returnees are--Akhi Khatun, 16, Priya Das, 18, Riya Biswas, 19, Shanti Das, 17, Mithu Begum ,19, Sonia Akter, 18, Shirina Akter, 17, Bithi Khatun, 18 and Banu Khatun, 16.

They are residents of Dhaka, Narail, Satkhira and Patuakhali districts.

Sonia Akter, one of the returnees said, they went to India through different borders of Jashore with help of brokers two and half years ago in search of work.

Indian police arrested them while working at home in India's Hyderabad and a court later sentenced them to two years in jail. After the completion of their jail sentences, they were kept at a local Shelter Home, Sonia added.

Jashore Justice and Care Centre and Mahila Ain Samiti will receive them from the police and they will hand them over to their respective family members, said the OC.

Top News

India Jail / Teenage girl

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

10h | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

11h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

12h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1d | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

1d | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane