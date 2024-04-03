800 carriages, locomotives to be added to railway fleet: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 10:52 pm

Related News

800 carriages, locomotives to be added to railway fleet: Minister

Import of 200 carriages already approved, he says

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 10:52 pm
Representational Image of a train on track
Representational Image of a train on track

Bangladesh Railway plans to expand its services by importing 800 carriages and locomotives within the next one year to increase the capacity of both passenger and freight trains, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim has said.

"We have already received approval to import 200 carriages," he said while talking to reporters at Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday.

The minister visited the station to inspect the first Eid-ul-Fitr trips kicked off by the Bangladesh Railway.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Responding to questions regarding alleged corruption in the sector, the minister said, "We don't want any corruption in the railway.

He said efforts were on to prevent any potential corruption in procuring the carriages and locomotives. "We will try to stop all forms of corruption."

The Ministry of Railways has taken all-out preparations to ensure safe Eid journey of homebound people.

Md Zillul Hakim, minister of railways

Regarding Eid service, the minister said necessary measures have been taken to increase the number of trains operating during Eid-ul-Fitr, and special trains have been arranged as well.

Special train tickets have been arranged for those who fail to secure seats so that they can go home as standees, he said.

The minister further said necessary measures have been taken to prevent any possible black-marketing of train tickets during Eid, and ensure safety of passengers.

Top News

Railway Minister Md Zillul Hakim / railway locomotives / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

11h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

1h | Videos
The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

2h | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

4h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

5h | Videos