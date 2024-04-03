800 carriages, locomotives to be added to railway fleet: Minister

Bangladesh Railway plans to expand its services by importing 800 carriages and locomotives within the next one year to increase the capacity of both passenger and freight trains, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim has said.

"We have already received approval to import 200 carriages," he said while talking to reporters at Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday.

The minister visited the station to inspect the first Eid-ul-Fitr trips kicked off by the Bangladesh Railway.

Responding to questions regarding alleged corruption in the sector, the minister said, "We don't want any corruption in the railway.

He said efforts were on to prevent any potential corruption in procuring the carriages and locomotives. "We will try to stop all forms of corruption."

The Ministry of Railways has taken all-out preparations to ensure safe Eid journey of homebound people. Md Zillul Hakim, minister of railways

Regarding Eid service, the minister said necessary measures have been taken to increase the number of trains operating during Eid-ul-Fitr, and special trains have been arranged as well.

Special train tickets have been arranged for those who fail to secure seats so that they can go home as standees, he said.

The minister further said necessary measures have been taken to prevent any possible black-marketing of train tickets during Eid, and ensure safety of passengers.