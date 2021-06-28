51 districts at Covid-19 risk zone now: DGHS

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 03:35 pm

51 districts at Covid-19 risk zone now: DGHS

Already 50% of ICU beds are filled up

Photo: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps

Attempts are being made to increase antigen tests across the country as the rising coronavirus cases have turned 51 districts into risk zones, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Spokesperson Dr Robed Amin.

The positive outcome rate of the test is much higher. The death rate is rising. Infections are also increasing, he said while expressing his concerns in today's health bulletin.

 "The tendency of people not wearing masks and not observing the hygiene rules has increased even though there is little public gathering," said Robed Amin.

"The number of patients we saw in April will probably be the same in June. The hospitals have been kept ready. We fear that hospital beds will be filled up quickly if the number of infections increases too much."

The ICU bed is getting filled up fast. Already 50% of ICU beds are filled up. If the infection rate is 21-22%, the ICU bed will be filled up quickly, he further added. 

