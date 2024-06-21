The importance of courage in the workplace

Illustration: TBS

We need to take bold steps to do something different. The fear of the unknown, the "fear of the dark," often holds us back, leading us to dwell on the possibility of failure. But how can we be sure of failure without even trying? There's a religious belief that if you don't take the first step, even the Almighty won't extend a hand to help you.

This resonates deeply with a recent movie I watched, where a female pilot displayed immense courage and achieved great success, which was both envied and praised by her colleagues. After one such successful mission, her colleagues congratulated her at a gathering celebrating her success.

In response to the overwhelming welcome, she humbly said that anyone could have done it: she simply took the opportunity and the risk. Her friends echoed this sentiment, reminding everyone that "fortune favours the brave."

Reflecting on my journey over the last couple of years, I recognise many bold initiatives that my management and I undertook, and how we navigated through the challenges to make them successful. Very often, we ventured into the unknown, uncertain of success but steadfast in our belief and approach.

Today, many of those initiatives have turned into success stories, and the company's performance stands as a testament to our efforts. The real proof that fortune favours the brave is visible when the legacy of success is carried forward by successors, continuing the momentum of our bold decisions.

I have listened to an interesting philosophy shared by a modern motivational speaker, saying that life is a journey between two letters, B and D. B stands for birth, and D stands for death. Your fortune depends on how you handle the letter in between, which is C, standing for the choices you make in your life.

These choices determine the quality and success of your journey between birth and death. When you make a choice, it becomes your responsibility to make that choice right. If you believe in the choice you make and pursue it with determination - where courage meets success - that's what determines your fortune.

Let us take the example of some great leaders of modern times, like Sundar Pichai, Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs, and Elon Musk, and observe how they made bold decisions that transformed their companies and generated immense fortunes.

Sundar Pichai, leading Google, shifted the company's focus towards artificial intelligence, transitioning it from a search engine giant to an AI-first company. This involved massive investments in research, AI startup acquisitions, and integrating AI into products like Google Assistant and Waymo.

This strategic pivot ensured Google's dominance in the tech industry and positioned it at the forefront of AI innovation, securing long-term growth.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is known for his relentless focus on customer satisfaction and taking significant risks. One of his boldest moves was the creation and expansion of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Initially seen as a risky diversion from Amazon's core retail business, AWS has become a market leader in cloud services and a major revenue driver.

Steve Jobs' introduction of the iPhone revolutionised mobile technology, propelling Apple to become one of the world's most valuable companies.

Elon Musk's vision for Tesla to produce desirable electric cars led to the creation of the Tesla Model S, redefining expectations for electric vehicles and positioning Tesla as an industry leader.

Entrepreneurship and innovation embody a culture that requires courage and a can-do attitude as core values, which propel it forward. While pursuing one's dream of establishing a new startup may not always be feasible, one can still live out their aspirations by fostering an entrepreneurial spirit within an organisation with innovation at its core.

Individuals can demonstrate the values of courage and a can-do attitude by exploring new ventures and taking bold actions within their existing workplace, thereby enhancing both business and financial strength.

Let's explore how we can cultivate courage and bravery in the workplace to have them become integral parts of successful organisations:

Believe in yourself: Cultivating self-confidence fosters resilience and propels you towards achieving remarkable goals. When you trust in your abilities, you unlock your full potential and soar to new heights.

Don't follow the trend, but learn the lessons from them: Innovation stems from reflecting on the past, extracting valuable insights, and using them to carve out innovative pathways. By embracing lessons learned, you pave the way for groundbreaking ideas and solutions.

Hone modern, contemporary skills to make things happen: Continuously refining and updating your skills ensures you remain relevant and equipped to tackle evolving challenges. Staying ahead of the curve empowers you to seize opportunities and navigate complexities with confidence.

Remain focused to make right choices: Maintaining unwavering focus and dedication transforms your vision into tangible reality. By staying resolute in your pursuits, you manifest your aspirations and drive meaningful progress.

Embrace the pursuit of 'you still haven't found what you are looking for': Resist complacency and embrace a mindset of continuous growth and exploration. By seeking out new challenges and opportunities, you perpetuate a culture of innovation and personal development.

Prepare for the unseen, as it is part of the game of fortune: Embracing uncertainty with a proactive mindset enables you to turn obstacles into stepping stones on your journey to success. By anticipating and adapting to unforeseen circumstances, you fortify your resilience and emerge stronger than before.

Let us propel our careers with the belief that "fortune favours the brave" and strive to make remarkable contributions not only to the organisations or communities we serve, but also to take pride in our abilities and accomplishments.

Faisal Imtiaz Khan is the Ex-Chief Human Resources Officer of Robi Axiata and is presently working as a Professor in the Business Faculty of an Ontario College in Canada.

