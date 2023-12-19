Mohanganj Express train fire incident is a well-planned sabotage: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today the Mohanganj Express train fire incident is an act of well-panned sabotage.

"Miscreants set fire to Mohanganj Express at Tejgaon in the capital today to divert public attention away from the ongoing democratic movement. This is a case of well-planned sabotage. Saboteurs are the enemies of human civilisation, they want to destroy mankind," he said in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday (19 December).

He also expressed deep concern, grief and sorrow over the tragic death of the 4 passengers who perished in the fire.

The BNP leader also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Those who set fire to the train in Tejgaon in the capital today are a disgrace. It is not possible to do this kind of inhumane act without help. There is deep doubt among the public whether this is a trick to divert public attention. This is a case of well-planned sabotage," he added.

"We demand an impartial judicial inquiry into the incident," Rizvi said.

"On behalf of BNP, I strongly call for the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the miscreants involved in the Mohanganj Express train fire incident," he further said.

At least four people including a mother and her son have been killed as three compartments of Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon today.

Fire service and civil defence said the incident took place shortly after 5:00am on Tuesday (19 December).

"The train from Netrokona reached Dhaka in the morning. As it reached the Khilket area, the passengers saw the fire. Later the train was stopped at Tejgaon station," Tejgaon police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin said quoting witnesses.