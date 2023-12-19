Mohanganj Express train fire incident is a well-planned sabotage: Rizvi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 11:37 am

Related News

Mohanganj Express train fire incident is a well-planned sabotage: Rizvi

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 11:37 am
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General  Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today the Mohanganj Express train fire incident is an act of well-panned sabotage.

"Miscreants set fire to Mohanganj Express at Tejgaon in the capital today to divert public attention away from the ongoing democratic movement. This is a case of well-planned sabotage. Saboteurs are the enemies of human civilisation, they want to destroy mankind," he said in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday (19 December).

He also expressed deep concern, grief and sorrow over the tragic death of the 4 passengers who perished in the fire.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP leader also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Those who set fire to the train in Tejgaon in the capital today are a disgrace. It is not possible to do this kind of inhumane act without help. There is deep doubt among the public whether this is a trick to divert public attention. This is a case of well-planned sabotage," he added.

"We demand an impartial judicial inquiry into the incident," Rizvi said. 

"On behalf of BNP, I strongly call for the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the miscreants involved in the Mohanganj Express train fire incident," he further said.

At least four people including a mother and her son have been killed as three compartments of Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon today.

Fire service and civil defence said the incident took place shortly after 5:00am on Tuesday (19 December).

"The train from Netrokona reached Dhaka in the morning. As it reached the Khilket area, the passengers saw the fire. Later the train was stopped at Tejgaon station," Tejgaon police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin said quoting witnesses.

Top News

BNP / fire / Bangladesh / Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

1h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

1h | Habitat
It’s been three weeks since the rabidly anti-Muslim Geert Wilders won elections in the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meloni, Wilders and Europe's ascendant far right

4h | Panorama
In Vintage Denim Studio in Ishwardi, recycled wastewater is used for aquaculture. Many factories now use zero-discharge ETPs to be environment-friendly. PHOTO: OLID IBNE SHAH

Meet the apparel producers who are staying ahead in the sustainability game

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

Five Islamic banks warned over liquidity shortage

51m | TBS Stories
Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

Letter to hospital importers not to insert European ring in heart

1h | TBS Stories
The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

15h | TBS SPORTS
Discarded syringes also bring money

Discarded syringes also bring money

16h | TBS Stories