3 coaches of Jamuna Express train set on fire 

A train was set abalze at Tangail railway station early on Thursday (16 November). Photo: TBS

Unidentified persons set fire to two compartments of the "Jamuna Express" train, which was parked at Jamalpur's Sarishabari railway station early Sunday (19 November).

The train was standing empty at the station when the fire broke out, fortunately avoiding any casualties.

The incident occurred around 1:15am amid the blockade and hartal program called by the opposition parties including BNP.

The Fire Service control room was alerted about the incident at around 1:20am.

Within ten minutes, two units of firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire by 4am, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

The Jamuna Express was scheduled to depart from Sarishabari railway station to Dhaka at 2am.

This marks the second attack on a train amidst the ongoing hartal-blockades in the country.

Earlier on 15 November, a commuter train standing at Tangail railway station in the early hours of Thursday (16 November) was set on fire, resulting in significant damage to two coaches.