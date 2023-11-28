Train set on fire in Pabna

Photo of a burned sit of the train that was set on fire in Pabna on Monday, 27 November 2023. Photo: Collected

A group of unidentified people set fire to a train at Ishurdi Junction in Pabna on Monday.

"The train was set on fire while it was standing at the Ishurdi Railway Junction around 8:30pm," said ABM Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Ishurdi police station.

No one was injured in the incident. Two units of the fire service brought the fire under control after half an hour.

"The privately operated Dhaka Mail Train was waiting for a wash at Ishurdi Railway Junction. It was scheduled to leave the station for Dhaka tomorrow [Tuesday]. Someone poured kerosene and set it on fire around 8:30pm on Monday.

"Several seats of one of the compartments were burned. Later, the fire service personnel came brought the fire under control," said the OC.

Ishurdi Fire Service Warehouse Inspector Apu Kumar Mandal said, "As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot and brought the fire under control within a few minutes. Fifteen seats of the train were burnt."

Operation is on to nab the culprits, the police official also said.