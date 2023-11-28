Train set on fire in Pabna

Crime

UNB
28 November, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 09:16 am

Related News

Train set on fire in Pabna

No one was injured in the incident

UNB
28 November, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 09:16 am
Photo of a burned sit of the train that was set on fire in Pabna on Monday, 27 November 2023. Photo: Collected
Photo of a burned sit of the train that was set on fire in Pabna on Monday, 27 November 2023. Photo: Collected

A group of unidentified people set fire to a train at Ishurdi Junction in Pabna on Monday.

"The train was set on fire while it was standing at the Ishurdi Railway Junction around 8:30pm," said ABM Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Ishurdi police station.

No one was injured in the incident. Two units of the fire service brought the fire under control after half an hour.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The privately operated Dhaka Mail Train was waiting for a wash at Ishurdi Railway Junction. It was scheduled to leave the station for Dhaka tomorrow [Tuesday]. Someone poured kerosene and set it on fire around 8:30pm on Monday.

"Several seats of one of the compartments were burned. Later, the fire service personnel came brought the fire under control," said the OC.

Ishurdi Fire Service Warehouse Inspector Apu Kumar Mandal said, "As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot and brought the fire under control within a few minutes. Fifteen seats of the train were burnt."

Operation is on to nab the culprits, the police official also said.

Bangladesh / Top News

pabna / train / Arson / set fire / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When stars get starstruck by politics

1h | Panorama
Gulf countries are planning some of the biggest solar projects in the world. Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion Neom project will have its own solar-fueled green hydrogen plant. Photo: Picture Alliance / DW

How the Gulf region is planning for a life after oil

1h | Panorama
File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

12h | TBS SPORTS
Policy interest rate changes will have an impact later

Policy interest rate changes will have an impact later

11h | TBS Economy
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

14h | TBS World
Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

16h | TBS Economy