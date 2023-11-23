Train set on fire in Sylhet

Unidentified people set fire to a coach of the intercity Upaban Express, which was parked at Sylhet railway station around 9:30pm on Wednesday.

Sylhet Railway Station Manager Nurul Islam said that a fire broke out in the AC chair (B) compartment of an 'Upaban Express' train that gutted at least 23 seats of the coach after it was set on fire.

After receiving information, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in half an hour.

No casualty was reported from the incident, he said.

After visiting the spot, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Elias Sharif said that from what police have seen so far, it's an act of sabotage.

Mentioning that it's just another form of fire terrorism, the police officer said the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami parties are carrying out sabotage in the name of hartal and blockade.

"They are damaging state resources and harassing people. We will nab them and bring them under law immediately," he added.