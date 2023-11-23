Train set on fire in Sylhet

Bangladesh

UNB
23 November, 2023, 01:25 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 01:32 am

Related News

Train set on fire in Sylhet

Sylhet Railway Station Manager Nurul Islam said that a fire broke out in the AC chair (B) compartment of an ‘Upaban Express’ train that gutted at least 23 seats of the coach after it was set on fire. 

UNB
23 November, 2023, 01:25 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 01:32 am
Seats of Upaban Express burned in fire. on 22 November 2023 Photo: TBS
Seats of Upaban Express burned in fire. on 22 November 2023 Photo: TBS

Unidentified people set fire to a coach of the intercity Upaban Express, which was parked at Sylhet railway station around 9:30pm on Wednesday. 

Sylhet Railway Station Manager Nurul Islam said that a fire broke out in the AC chair (B) compartment of an 'Upaban Express' train that gutted at least 23 seats of the coach after it was set on fire. 

After receiving information, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the  blaze in half an hour.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

No casualty was reported from the incident, he said.

After visiting the spot, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Elias Sharif said that from what police have seen so far, it's an act of sabotage.

Mentioning that it's just another form of fire terrorism, the police officer said the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami parties are carrying out sabotage in the name of hartal and blockade.

"They are damaging state resources and harassing people. We will nab them and bring them under law immediately," he added.

Top News

train / fire / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

10h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

10h | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

10h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

4h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

6h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

5h | TBS Economy
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

7h | TBS Economy