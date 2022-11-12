30%-35% implementation of DAP can make Dhaka livable: Experts

A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS

Dhaka could be turned into a livable city by implementing only 30%-35% of the gazetted Detailed Area Plan (DAP 2022-2035), urban experts said at a seminar on Saturday.

"Only 30% of the plan prepared for Rajshahi was implemented, changing the overall face of the city. Both Rajshahi City Corporation and Rajshahi Unnayan Kartripakkha have implemented the plan," BIP President Planner Fazle Reza Sumon told the programme.

Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) organised the seminar titled 'Planned Density, Livable City, and Prospective Bangladesh', marking World Town Planning Day.

To make Dhaka livable, DAP has several features such as density zoning (area-wise floor area ratio), block-based development, urban lifeline (3207 km), transit-oriented development (TOD), prioritising public transport and non-motorised transport (6 metros, 2 bus rapid transits, 6 elevated expressways, 2 ring roads, and circular waterways), special consideration for bicycle lane (222km), transfer of development right, low-income housing (58 locations), school district concept (627 schools, 285 colleges, and 287 hospitals), regional park (5 regional parks, 55 water parks, 14 eco-parks).

Fazle Reza said that the plans undertaken over 50 years after independence were not implemented properly.

Citing examples, he said that although the local government engineering division has prepared plans for 245 upazilas, only five of them have been gazetted so far.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha Chairman Anisur Rahman Miah said DAP has to be implemented by holding meetings every three months. He noted that if the local plan does not match with the urban plans, they will not be successful.

He stressed distribution of the urban amenities to the rural areas to check migration to cities.

In the keynote titled 'Density Panning for Sustainable Cities and Communities', presented by BIP General Secretary Planner Shaikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan, it was mentioned that per capita arable land has reduced by 62.5% after independence. In 1971 Bangladesh's total arable land was 88,370 square kilometers, with 32 decimals per capita arable land. After 48 years in 2018, Bangladesh's total arable land was 77,723 square kilometers with only 12 decimals per capita arable land.

Mehedi Ahsan said that Bangladesh ranks eighth in population density in the world with 1,265 people living within one kilometer, which is the highest.

In Dhaka city, the amount of vegetation is 6%, built-up area 66%, open space only 0.9%, and Wetland 5%, which shows that Dhaka is not a livable city, he added.

Without a comprehensive plan for the whole country, the plan is piecemeal, it will move away the livability of the country instead of the development.

"Due to unplanned urbanisation and a lack of civic amenities in line with the population, the city is constantly adding its signature to the unlivable list. The dream of 80% urbanisation cannot be fulfilled by the planned Dhaka alone," he said.