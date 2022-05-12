3 Bangladeshi tech entrepreneurs named in RoW’s 100 Global Tech’s Changemakers

From left to right - Sonia Bashir Kabir, Afeef Zaman, and Morin Talukder
From left to right - Sonia Bashir Kabir, Afeef Zaman, and Morin Talukder

Three Bangladeshi tech entrepreneurs has been named in Rest of World (RoW)'s 100 Global Tech's Changemakers.

RoW had set out to find 100 of the most influential, innovative, and trailblazing personalities in fintech, e-commerce, policy, digital infrastructure, and a range of other sectors that intersect with and influence technology.

Rest of World thus identified 100 people outside Silicon Valley and the West whose efforts directly impact countries where the majority of the world's population lives. Of them three of them are Bangladeshi citizens.

Sonia Bashir Kabir

Sonia Bashir Kabir is the founder and managing director of SBK Tech Ventures, a Bangladesh-focused venture capital fund, which invests in startups that support the digital development of rural areas.

SBK's portfolio includes Dmoney, Solshare, and Praava Health, reads a description on RoW's website.

Previously, as the country manager of Microsoft Bangladesh, Sonia partnered with donor agencies, banks, telecommunications companies, and students, to mobiliae and grow the company's initiatives.

At Microsoft, she worked to provide microloans to women to start IT businesses.

Afeef Zaman

Afeef Zaman is an expert in problem solving in emerging markets, especially Bangladesh.

He's the CEO of ShopUp, Bangladesh's largest full stack business-to-business commerce platform for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

A "radical optimist," he bootstrapped Ice9 — a venture builder providing solutions for emerging economies — to success in his 20s.

Following this, he decided to help the entrepreneurs who run the country's 4.5 million popular mom-and-pop stores but struggle to access its formal financial system due to a lack of digital presence.

Thanks to ShopUp, they can now access digital credit, B2B sourcing, logistics, and business management solutions.

After closing South Asia's largest funding round worth $75 million in 2021, the company has just added to its funds with a $34 million series B extension round.

Morin Talukder

Morin Talukder is the co-founder and CEO of Pickaboo, a Bangladesh-based e-commerce platform.

Though still in his 20s, Talukder is a seasoned expert in the booming e-commerce industry, having founded the online shopping platform ehatbazaar.com in 2015, which he sold a year later to focus on Pickaboo.

During its six years of operation and five funding rounds, it has gained the confidence of its customers and now claims to be Bangladesh's most trusted e-commerce platform.

In order to stay competitive, Talukder has prioritised offering a high-speed delivery service with turnarounds of as little as three hours and has turned Pickaboo into one of the first e-commerce retailers in Bangladesh to introduce monthly payment plans and customer membership plans.

