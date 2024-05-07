29th US Trade Show kicks off tomorrow

The three-day 29th annual US Trade Show, co-sponsored by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the United States Embassy in Dhaka, begins on 9 May.

The event will be held at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka and feature over a hundred US products represented by 44 local and foreign exhibitors. Visitors can expect to see a wide range of American goods and services on display.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed and US Embassy's Commercial Counselor John Fay announced the trade show at a press conference held today at InterContinental Hotel, Dhaka.

The trade show is open to the public for all three days, from 10am to 8pm. The entry fee is Tk30 per person, with free entry for students in uniform or with a valid ID card. Additionally, a raffle draw will be held, offering attractive prizes to lucky visitors.

This year's trade show coincides with World Trade Month, a US initiative since 1983 that highlights the significance of international trade to the American economy.

The event will be inaugurated by chief guest Salman Fazlur Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, with Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister at the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication, and Information Technology, attending as a special guest.

AmCham President Ershad and US Ambassador Peter Haas will also be present during the inaugural session.

In addition to product showcases, the event will feature informative seminars. The first day will see discussions on "Inclusive Innovation: Empowering Women in the AI Era" and "US Export Licensing for Importers."

The second day focuses on topics like "Studying in the US and Student Visas," "USAID Development Work with the Private Sector," and "Doing Business with the US and Business Visas."

US Embassy Counselor John Fay highlighted the significant US investment in Bangladesh, totalling over $4 billion. He emphasised the interest of US firms in further investment but stressed the need for economic reforms to create a more favourable investment climate.

AmCham President Ershad acknowledged ongoing challenges related to profit repatriation for foreign companies. However, he noted improvements with the government allowing for partial dividend repatriation in instalments.

The discussion also touched upon potential US investment in Bangladesh's 100 economic zones.

While some companies, particularly in the IT sector, have already invested in ICT parks, further infrastructure development and a strengthened investment ecosystem are seen as crucial for attracting larger-scale investment, Ershad added.