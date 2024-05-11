Industry frontrunner Remark-Herlan returns to showcase authentic products at 29th US Trade Show

As the curtains rise on the US Trade Show 2024, jointly organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the US Embassy in Dhaka, Remark-Herlan emerges as a prominent player, captivating attendees with its array of authentic products crafted using state-of-the-art technology. The prestigious event, hosted at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka, commenced on 9 May and will run until 11 May.

Yesterday's grand opening saw Remark-Herlan's Grand Pavilion drawing significant attention from visitors. Renowned brands like Nior, Siodil, Lily, Blaze O' Skin, Herlan, Cavotin, Max Beu, Acnol, Orix, Sunbit, and Tylox collectively provided a captivating experience for attendees.

Visitors praised Remark-Herlan's efforts in combating the proliferation of counterfeit and fake products, reads a press release.

The showcased products adhere to international standards of authenticity and quality, making Remark-Herlan a trusted choice for buyers seeking genuine and reliable products.

With the discerning shopper in mind, Remark-Herlan is enticing visitors with exclusive discounts, including 25% off all colour cosmetics and skincare products and 15% off home and personal care items. Additionally, attendees can avail themselves of up to 20% off on Siodil products and up to 40% off on selected Blaze O' Skin items.

Adding star power to the event, the world's best all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, along with popular actresses Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, Mehazabien Chowdhury, and actor Mamnun Hasan Emon, has graced Remark-Herlan's Grand Pavilion, joined by Remark-Herlan Director, Superstar Shakib Khan.

Notably, Remark-Herlan has previously hosted renowned actresses Pori Moni, Apu Biswas, Nusraat Faria, Nazifa Tushi, Sabila Nur, and other prominent media personalities.

Ashraful Ambia, Managing Director of Remark HB, an affiliated company of Remark LLC USA, underscored the company's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Bangladeshis.

"Remark aims to provide access to products meeting global standards of living, free from counterfeit and adulteration," he stated. In line with this mission, Remark has established Herlan Store, the nation's largest retail chain shop, offering 100% authentic colour cosmetics, skincare, homecare, and personal care products.