MGH group wins 'Best Stall Award' at US Trade Show

MGH Group's stall at the US Trade Show recently held in Dhaka. Photo: BSS

The MGH Group won the 'Best Stall Award' at the 29th US Trade Show recently held in the capital.

At the fair, the MGH group displayed its different services in the area of logistics, healthcare, travelling and courier, said a press release today (27 May).

The 29th US Trade Show, organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham), provided a platform for US and Bangladeshi companies to showcase their innovative offerings.

The event drew significant attention from industry leaders, government officials, and the general public, highlighting the robust trade relationship between the United States and Bangladesh.