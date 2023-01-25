14 Bangladeshi SMEs to exhibit jute products at New York trade show

Fourteen Bangladeshi small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are going to participate in the NY Now Winter Show to be held in New York, USA to be held on 5-8 February 2023 to promote Bangladeshi jute products.

Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director of the SME Foundation, said at a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday, "We want to see our SMEs participating in a trade show like this worldwide. The SME Foundation will provide any support to improve the market of the SMEs."

The initiative started with a 3-day export readiness workshop titled 'Canadian and International Market Access for the SMEs' jointly organised by the USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Horticulture Activity and the TFO-Canada in association with SME Foundation Bangladesh.

Some 34 SMEs of the jute diversified sector participated in this workshop.

Out of these SMEs, 14 have been selected based on predefined criteria, to participate in the trade show.

They are Aasiix International, Adorsholipi, Design by Rubina, Golden Jute Product, Jermatz Limited, Jute Land Bangladesh, Jutemart & Craft in Bangladesh, Jutemart International, Karujog, Prokritee, Sami's World, Sutar Kabbo Limited, The Jute Fibers BD, and Tulika Eco.

The jute and natural fibre products exhibited by these SMEs at the fair include handbags, mats, and other fashion accessories made from jute, as well as natural fibre home decor and gift items.

Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls said, "We are happy to support the SMEs, and hopefully, we will continue to be a supporting force to the development of Bangladesh's jute diversified product industry."

Rubina Akter, designer and proprietor of Design by Rubina, told The Business Standard, "We will not have to pay any fee to participate in the fair. It will be very helpful for small entrepreneurs like us. We will be able to communicate directly with foreign buyers. As a result, the export of various jute products will increase."