20-km long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 02:47 pm

Meanwhile, the police administration is blaming three times more traffic than usual on the highway,

Tailback near Rabna bypass road. Photo: TBS
Tailback near Rabna bypass road. Photo: TBS

Traffic congestion has been reported in the 20-kilometre area of the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway highway since early Sunday due to the increased pressure of public transports including sacrificial animal-laden vehicles.

Not only the homebound people but the traders are also suffering while taking sacrificial animals from North Bengal to Dhaka.

Today, a long traffic tail formed from Rabna Bypass on the Tangail section of the highway to the east side of Bangabandhu Bridge.

The vehicles are slowly moving and then stopping frequently.

Meanwhile, the police administration is blaming three times more traffic than usual on the highway, stopping toll collection at Bangabandhu Bridge and obstructing the movement of vehicles in Sirajganj section.

Yasser Arafat, in-charge of the Elenga Highway police outpost, told, "There had been traffic congestion on the highway since dawn. The number of cars on the highway has increased three times more than usual. Even yesterday, there was slow traffic on the highway from Rabna Bypass in Tangail to Bangabandhu Bridge. Even today there is traffic congestion. Police are working to reduce the traffic jam."

