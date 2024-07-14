Dhaka residents may experience heavy traffic congestion this week: DMP

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 01:28 am

Dhaka residents may experience heavy traffic congestion this week: DMP

Logo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Photo: Collected
Logo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Photo: Collected

The residents in Dhaka city may experience heavy traffic congestion this week due to religious events and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner (Traffic-South) SM Mehedi Hasan said yesterday (13 July).

"There will be HSC exams on three days of the week. The return Ratha Jatra festival will take place on Monday when followers of the Sanatan religion will be out on the streets, and Ashura will be observed on Wednesday with the Tazia procession taking place," Mehedi Hasan said at a press conference on traffic management held at the DMP Media Centre.

"Besides, the quota reform movement is also ongoing. So considering all these challenges, all members of the DMP Traffic division are working to reduce public inconvenience through effective traffic management," he added.

The joint commissioner also said battery-run auto rickshaws will no longer be allowed to operate on the main roads in Dhaka city.

"These vehicles will only operate on smaller roads. They will not be allowed on major roads," he said.

