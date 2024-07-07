DMP to commuters: Leave for work early to avoid possible traffic jams

The Traffic Department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has advised residents of some areas to start early to beat possible disruptions due to various street programmes on Sunday.

In a press note on Sunday morning, it was mentioned that a rally is scheduled to be held to mark the Hindu community's religious festival, Ratha Yatra, in the city, and it will parade several roads of Dhaka.

Moreover, city dwellers may face traffic jams due to important events and ongoing anti-quota movements.

Hence, the Traffic Department requested residents of Ramna, Motijheel and Wari areas to hit the streets with time in hand.