Policeman helps HSC candidate beat traffic, rain to reach exam hall

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 01:44 pm

Previously the DMP issued a traffic advisory for the HSC examinees and their guardians.

HSC examinee reaches hall on police motorcycle on 30 June 2024. Photo: Screengrab
HSC examinee reaches hall on police motorcycle on 30 June 2024. Photo: Screengrab

Stuck in a traffic jam and battling the morning rain, a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidate sought the assistance of the police to reach his exam hall on time.

The quick response team from the police's Pallabi Zone swiftly came to the student's aid and took him to the exam center on a motorcycle.

Parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the police for their timely assistance, reads a Facebook post of the Mirpur division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Previously the DMP issued a traffic advisory for the HSC examinees and their guardians.

DMP issues traffic advisory for HSC examinees, guardians

In the guidelines, they were advised to leave home with sufficient time keeping in mind the road/highway reality/traffic pressure to reach the centre before the start of exams.

They were also advised to reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the exam started.

However, rainfall throughout the capital created traffic congestion since the morning making it difficult for students to commute.

The downpour led to a thin presence of public transport on the streets, making it particularly difficult for examinees and their guardians to reach their destinations. The situation was exacerbated by widespread waterlogging in key areas, including Malibagh, Shantinagar, and Mogbazar.

This year's HSC, equivalent exams underway

The waterlogging not only created inconveniences but also fueled severe traffic gridlocks, heightening concerns among examinees and their guardians about timely arrival at examination centers.

The HSC exams began today (30 June) in all divisions except Sylhet.

For the Sylhet division only, the exams have been postponed by the government until 8 July due to flooding. Approximately 100,000 examinees from the division will attend the exams starting 9 July, and subsequent exams will be held as scheduled.

The exams for all other divisions started with the Bangla first paper on 30 June, as announced by the boards on 2 April. The written exams will conclude on 11 August, followed by practical exams.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across eight divisions, including Dhaka, over the next four days beginning at 9am yesterday, which may trigger another spell of flash floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

HSC 2024: Instructions students need to follow

