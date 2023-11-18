2 buses, pickup set on fire ahead of 48-hour hartal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:23 pm

A bus of Bihanga Paribahan was set on fire in the capital&#039;s Agargaon area on Saturday (18 November). Photo: Courtesy
A bus of Bihanga Paribahan was set on fire in the capital's Agargaon area on Saturday (18 November). Photo: Courtesy

Two buses and one pickup van were set on fire in Dhaka and Rajshahi as a 48-hour hartal, announced by opposition parties, including BNP and Jamaat, is set to be enforced from Sunday morning.

A pickup van was set on fire in Battali area of Joypurhat Sadar upazila in Rajshahi around 9:45pm today.

Around 7:40 pm, a bus was set on fire outside the Toll Plaza in Gulistan of the capital.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Two firefighting units from Siddiquebazar fire station are working to extinguish the blaze.

Iftekhar Mahmood, a resident of Mirpur who was on his way home, informed TBS that the bus was torched in front of the BAF Museum, just opposite Taltola market in Agargaon.

