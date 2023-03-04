2 burnt in AC blast at Dhaka's Niketan area

Two people sustained severe burn injuries in an air conditioner (AC) blast in an apartment in Dhaka's Niketan area early this morning (4 March, 2023).

The injured are 28-year-old Gopal Mollick and 20-year-old Mizanur Rahman.

Rashed Bin Khalid, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said the AC might have exploded from an electric short-circuit, on the fifth floor of the six-storey building on road 6 in Niketan around 6:15 am, leaving the duo critically injured.

Three firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire around 6:53 am, he said.

The injured were sent to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, he said.