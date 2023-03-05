Few injured in AC explosion at Dhaka's Science Lab

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 12:21 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
At least 13 people have been injured in an air conditioner (AC) blast at an apartment in Dhaka's Science Lab this morning.

Five of them sustained burn injuries, while a CNG-auto rickshaw driver, who couldn't be identified immediately, was severely injured in the blast and is now in critical condition.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
The incident took place at around 10:52am on Sunday leaving part of the three-storey building partially collapsed.

Four units of firefighters were able to douse the fire by 11.15am.

Photo: TBS
A team of the Bomb Disposal unit of the Counter Terrorism Investigation Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is currently working at the scene to analyse the source of the blast, Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Ramna division, told media.

However, the fire service suspected that the blast was caused by an air conditioner.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Inspector Zillur, in-charge of the special branch (Newmarket zone), told The Business Standard that the explosion may also have occurred from a cylinder blast if not from the AC.

Meanwhile, the traffic movement on Mirpur road - from Science Lab to Nilkhet intersection - has been limited and vehicles are being diverted to Katabon and Elephant road," Md Shahidullah added.

Following the explosion, a plume of black smoke was seen billowing from the building.

