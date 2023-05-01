16 injured in explosion at Gazipur factory

At least 16 people, including workers, were injured in an explosion today at the Cotton Club BD Limited factory in the Jarun area of Kashimpur in Gazipur.

They were rescued and brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Bachchu Miah.

According to eyewitnesses and fire service, the explosion occurred around 8:30am today, in the compressor room of the factory. Fire erupted immediately after the explosion. At that time, the wall of the room collapsed.

Police and fire service personnel visited the spot after the incident, said general manager (operation) of the factory, Aminul Islam.

About 3,500 people work in the factory, but the entire factory was closed on May Day. However, a foreign buyer delegation is scheduled to arrive at the factory tomorrow. That is why security personnel, some staffers and workers were staying in the factory, he said.

At the time of the incident, it is believed that the explosion was caused by excessive pressure in the gas line, he added.

Of the injured, seven suffered burn injuries. All those injured are out of danger and all arrangements have been made for their treatment from the factory, added the GM.