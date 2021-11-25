11 trafficked Bangladeshis rescued from train in India

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 12:28 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian law enforcers rescued 11 Bangladeshi nationals from an Ahmedabad-bound train at Nagpur railway station on late Tuesday night.

The group of 11, including five children, was being trafficked to Gujarat as cheap labour and sex workers, The Hindu reported.

A joint team of Indian city police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), acting on a tip-off, conducted a drive at Nagpur station on 23 November and rescues them from a Howrah-Ahmedabad train.

The police at the time identified their fake Aadhaar cards and took them to the office of the crime branch for questioning.

According to police, the rescued group had entered the country with forged documents.

Nine of them were going for labour work while two young girls were being taken to work as sex workers, police said.

Police have identified two persons who are operating the human trafficking network. One of them is a resident of West Bengal.

Reportedly, the rescued group will be deported to their country while an offence will be registered against the accused persons under provisions of The Foreigners Act and the Indian Penal Code. 

"The gang would illegally bring people from Bangladesh and get them bogus Indian identification cards like passport, Aadhaar and PAN on the basis of forged documents," DCP Pandit told The Hitavada 

"The police will intensify the action against such gangs," he added.

 

