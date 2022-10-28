100 illegal structures demolished on Bangshi River bank

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:16 pm

Representative Photo: TBS
Representative Photo: TBS

The Dhaka district administration has demolished more than 100 illegal structures in its first day's eviction drive on the bank of the River Bangshi in Dhaka's Savar upazila.

A team led-by Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Majharul Islam started the drive at 10 am on Friday to free the river bank from encroachers by evicting more than 300 illegal structures built over the last 30-40 years.

The two-day long drive named "crush programme" will resume on Saturday morning, Executive Magistrate Md Majharul Islam said.

UNO Majharul Islam told The Business Standard, "We estimated that encroachers grabbed six-seven acres of land on the river bank where they built more than 300 illegal structures."  

"As we started the drive within a short notice, we are allowing the businesses to remove their valuables voluntarily," he added. 

Welcoming the drive to free the river bank from encroachers, Rafikul Islam Thandu Molla, president of Nodi o Paribesh Unnayan Parishad, said, "We want that the river gets back its life from illegal grabbers." 

Apart from various officials of the local administration and Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC), officers from Water Development Board, Local Palli Bidyut Samity and other departments were also present.

