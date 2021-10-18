10 accused in JM Sen Hall puja mandap attack to be interrogated in jail gate

After the Jummah prayers on Friday, protesters attacked the puja mandap in the JM Sen Hall, threw brickbats and ripped banners and festoons over the desecration of the Quran

The court has ordered the police to interrogate at the jail gate 10 accused who have been arrested for attempting to attack the puja mandap and ripping banners and posters in JM Sen Hall under Kotwali Police Station in the Chattogram city.

The 10 accused are Imran Majed Rahul, Md Hanif, Abdur Rahim, SM Yusuf, Amirul Islam, Md Salauddin, Atiqul Islam, Md Shahid, Md Shahjahan and Abdul Malek Prakash Manik.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman passed the order on Monday.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nezam Uddin told The Business Standard, "We requested for seven-day remand but the court rejected the application and ordered us to interrogate them at the jail gate."

He added that 100 accused have been arrested so far in the case and the police will ask for remand for the rest gradually.

After the Jummah prayers on Friday, protesters attacked the puja mandap in the JM Sen Hall, threw brickbats and ripped banners and festoons over the desecration of the Quran. However, no casualty inside the mandap has been reported.

On 17 October, Akash Mahmud Farid, a sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station, filed a case against 84 named and 400-500 unidentified persons in connection with the incident, accusing them of obstructing the movement of vehicles on the road by throwing brickbats, vandalising government property, obstructing the police from performing their official duties, threatening and hitting policemen for killing, and damaging the images of Goddess Durga for insulting religion.

On Friday, the immersion of the idol was suspended in protest of the incident, but the idol was immersed at night.

Strikes were observed in Anderkilla and JM Sen Hall areas from Saturday morning till noon.