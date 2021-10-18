10 accused in JM Sen Hall puja mandap attack to be interrogated in jail gate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:31 pm

Related News

10 accused in JM Sen Hall puja mandap attack to be interrogated in jail gate

The court has ordered the police to interrogate at the jail gate 10 accused who have been arrested for attempting to attack the puja mandap and ripping banners and posters in JM Sen Hall under Kotwali Police Station in the Chattogram city

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:31 pm
10 accused in JM Sen Hall puja mandap attack to be interrogated in jail gate

After the Jummah prayers on Friday, protesters attacked the puja mandap in the JM Sen Hall, threw brickbats and ripped banners and festoons over the desecration of the Quran

The court has ordered the police to interrogate at the jail gate 10 accused who have been arrested for attempting to attack the puja mandap and ripping banners and posters in JM Sen Hall under Kotwali Police Station in the Chattogram city.

The 10 accused are Imran Majed Rahul, Md Hanif, Abdur Rahim, SM Yusuf, Amirul Islam, Md Salauddin, Atiqul Islam, Md Shahid, Md Shahjahan and Abdul Malek Prakash Manik.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman passed the order on Monday.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nezam Uddin told The Business Standard, "We requested for seven-day remand but the court rejected the application and ordered us to interrogate them at the jail gate."

He added that 100 accused have been arrested so far in the case and the police will ask for remand for the rest gradually.

After the Jummah prayers on Friday, protesters attacked the puja mandap in the JM Sen Hall, threw brickbats and ripped banners and festoons over the desecration of the Quran. However, no casualty inside the mandap has been reported.

On 17 October, Akash Mahmud Farid, a sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station, filed a case against 84 named and 400-500 unidentified persons in connection with the incident, accusing them of obstructing the movement of vehicles on the road by throwing brickbats, vandalising government property, obstructing the police from performing their official duties, threatening and hitting policemen for killing, and damaging the images of Goddess Durga for insulting religion.

On Friday, the immersion of the idol was suspended in protest of the incident, but the idol was immersed at night.

Strikes were observed in Anderkilla and JM Sen Hall areas from Saturday morning till noon.

Top News

Chattogram Puja Mandap Attack / Puja Mandap attack / JM Sen Hall Puja mandap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij