Ctg mandap attack was carried out by organising mob at mosque, Habibullah confesses

Habibullah Mizan, arrested in connection with the attack on JM Sen Hall puja mandap in Chattogram, gave confessional statements in court on Saturday.

During his confession in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin, Mizan said the attack was carried out by gathering everyday Muslims over the alleged desecration of the Quran.

The matter was confirmed to the Business Standard by Nezam Uddin, officer in charge (OC), Kotwali Police Station.

Habibullah Mizan currently serves as a member of Jubo Odhikar Parishad and was the former convener of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad under the Bandar Police Station unit of the organisation.

OC Nezam Uddin said some 100 people were arrested in connection with the JM Sen puja mandap attack which was carried out on 16 October.

On 22 October, the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin granted police permission to keep the seven accused in one day remand.

On Saturday, all seven were produced before the court where Habibullah Mizan gave a confessional statement. All of them were later sent to prison.

The accused are – Convener of Jubo Odhikar Parishad of Chattogram Metropolitan unit Md Nasir, Member Secretary Mizanur Rahman, Convener of the Bayezid branch Md Russel, Members Yeasin Arafat, Habibullah Mizan, Emon, and Imran Hossain.

Sources at the Kotwali Police Station said another 15 of the arrested will be produced before the court on Sunday (24 October).

Earlier on 17 October, Akash Mahmud Farid, a sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station, filed a case against 84 named and at least 500 unidentified persons in connection with the incident, accusing them of obstructing the movement of vehicles on the road by throwing brickbats, vandalizing government property, obstructing the police from performing their official duties, threatening and hitting policemen for killing, and damaging the images of Goddess Durga for insulting religion.