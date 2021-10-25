Attack on Chattogram puja mandap: 16 remanded

A Chattogram court has placed 16 accused on a one-day remand in a case filed over vandalizing JM Sen Hall puja mandap and attacking police personnel.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Hossain Mohammad Reza passed the order on Monday after hearing the remand plea that sought a seven-day remand.

The accused are – Delwar Hossain, Masud Parvez, Md Humayun, Jabedul Islam, Iftekhar Uddin, Touhidul Alam, Khalid bin Walid, Syed Moin Uddin, Md Russell, Omar Faruk, Nurul Islam, Md Sohag, Ayub Ali, Amir Hossain, and Khorshed Alam.

"We sought a seven-day remand of the accused to question them in custody. After hearing the petition, the court granted a one-day remand for the 16 accused," Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Md Kamrul Hasan confirmed to The Business Standard.

After the Juma prayer on 15 October, hundreds of Muslims took out a procession in front of the Anderkilla Jame Mosque protesting the Cumilla incident involving the Quran. A mob from the procession charged into the JM Sen Hall puja mandap and tried to break in. The angry mob hurled stones and tore down posters and banners at the puja mandap. To contain the situation police fired blank shots and charged batons and at one point the mob attacked the police as well.

SI Akash Mahmud Farid filed a case over the incident with the Kotwali police the following day naming 83 people as accused. Another 500 unnamed people were also made suspects in the case.

Police have already arrested 100 people including nine leaders and activists of Jubo Odhikar Parishad. One of the arrestees, identified as Habibullah Mizan has given a confessional statement in the court.