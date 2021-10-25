Attack on Chattogram puja mandap: 16 remanded

Crime

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 09:41 pm

Related News

Attack on Chattogram puja mandap: 16 remanded

Police have so far arrested 100 people including nine leaders and activists of Jubo Odhikar Parishad over the incident

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 09:41 pm
Attack on Chattogram puja mandap: 16 remanded

A Chattogram court has placed 16 accused on a one-day remand in a case filed over vandalizing JM Sen Hall puja mandap and attacking police personnel.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Hossain Mohammad Reza passed the order on Monday after hearing the remand plea that sought a seven-day remand.

The accused are – Delwar Hossain, Masud Parvez, Md Humayun, Jabedul Islam, Iftekhar Uddin, Touhidul Alam, Khalid bin Walid, Syed Moin Uddin, Md Russell, Omar Faruk, Nurul Islam, Md Sohag, Ayub Ali, Amir Hossain, and Khorshed Alam.

"We sought a seven-day remand of the accused to question them in custody. After hearing the petition, the court granted a one-day remand for the 16 accused," Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Md Kamrul Hasan confirmed to The Business Standard.

After the Juma prayer on 15 October, hundreds of Muslims took out a procession in front of the Anderkilla Jame Mosque protesting the Cumilla incident involving the Quran. A mob from the procession charged into the JM Sen Hall puja mandap and tried to break in. The angry mob hurled stones and tore down posters and banners at the puja mandap. To contain the situation police fired blank shots and charged batons and at one point the mob attacked the police as well.

SI Akash Mahmud Farid filed a case over the incident with the Kotwali police the following day naming 83 people as accused. Another 500 unnamed people were also made suspects in the case.  

Police have already arrested 100 people including nine leaders and activists of Jubo Odhikar Parishad. One of the arrestees, identified as Habibullah Mizan has given a confessional statement in the court.

Bangladesh / Top News

JM Sen Hall Puja mandap / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

4d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur