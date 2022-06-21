Puja mandap violence: 8 including 2 councillors sent to jail in Cumilla

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 07:53 pm

Vandalised idols at a temple. Photo: TBS
A Cumilla court has sent eight people, including a current and former ward councillor, who were accused of creating violence over the incident of keeping the Quran in a puja mandapa in Cumilla on 13 October this year.

The accused applied for bail in the Cumilla District and Sessions Court on Tuesday. Judge Md Atabullah denied their bail application and ordered them to be sent to jail, said Cumilla Court Police Inspector Mujibur Rahman.

The detainees are ward-6 councillor Md Ekram Hossain, ward-1 councillor Kazi Golam Kibria, former ward-6 councillor Md Mosharraf Hossain, Amir Hossain Fayezi, Md Russell, Mofizul Islam, Mannan Mia, and Nazir Ahmed.

Public Prosecutor Zahirul Islam Selim was the state counsel and Badiul Alam Sujan was the defence counsel.

Puja Mandap attack

