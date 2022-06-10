White House says Biden, Bolsonaro agree to work together on Amazon deforestation

White House says Biden, Bolsonaro agree to work together on Amazon deforestation

The two leaders also agreed to coordinate at the United Nations Security Council over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine

A general view of the sun rising behind the White House in Washington, US January 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A general view of the sun rising behind the White House in Washington, US January 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

US President Joe Biden and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro agreed during a meeting at an Americas summit in Los Angeles to work together on preventing further deforestation of the Amazon, the White House said on Thursday.

The two leaders also agreed to coordinate at the United Nations Security Council over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the White House said.

