US takes steps to counter Ukraine crisis energy costs, Harris says

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:28 pm

US Vice President Kamala Harris takes notes as she speaks via videoconference with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss solutions to an increase in migration as she looks for ways to defuse a migrant crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, US, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

There could be a knock-on impact to energy prices paid by American consumers from ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, US Vice-President Kamala Harris said, adding that the US government is working to mitigate the effects.

Speaking in Munich, where she had been attending a security summit, Harris said the United States is taking "specific and appropriate steps" to prepare for any potential costs.

Harris also repeated President Joe Biden's assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already taken the decision to attack Ukraine. Russia denies that it plans to invade

Speaking to reporters, Harris said the United States will re-evaluate its promised aid for Ukraine in the coming days.

The United States has already made $1 billion in loan guarantees available and provided $650 million in defence equipment and services to Ukraine in the past year.

Harris also said the purpose of sanctions is deterrence, in response to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comments a day earlier questioning the purpose of imposing sanctions after an invsaion. She said sanctions outlined by America and allies will deter President Putin.

