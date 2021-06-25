US to sue Georgia over restrictive new state voting law-source

After a sweeping Democratic-sponsored bill aimed at protecting access to the ballot died on a party-line vote in the Senate this week, President Joe Biden vowed to take other steps to protect voting rights

The U.S. Department of Justice Building is pictured, in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
The U.S. Department of Justice Building is pictured, in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

The US Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit on Friday challenging a Georgia election law that imposes new limits on voting, calling it a violation of civil rights, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The Georgia law is one of a wave of new measures passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures this year, fueled by former President Donald Trump's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

After a sweeping Democratic-sponsored bill aimed at protecting access to the ballot died on a party-line vote in the Senate this week, President Joe Biden vowed to take other steps to protect voting rights.

