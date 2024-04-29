US senator questions whether State Dept properly assessing Israel conduct

USA

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:21 am

Related News

US senator questions whether State Dept properly assessing Israel conduct

According to an internal State Department memo, several bureaus within the agency did not find Israel's statements credible, citing military actions that raised questions about potential violations of international humanitarian law

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:21 am
US Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks during a press conference addressing a new policy that demands recipients of foreign military aid to follow international humanitarian law at the US Capitol in Washington, US, February 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/ File Photo
US Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks during a press conference addressing a new policy that demands recipients of foreign military aid to follow international humanitarian law at the US Capitol in Washington, US, February 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/ File Photo

A Democratic senator on Sunday questioned whether the Biden administration was properly assessing whether Israel was complying with international law, following a Reuters report that some senior US officials did not find that country's assurances credible.

"This reporting casts serious doubt on the integrity of the process in the Biden administration for reviewing whether the Netanyahu government is complying with international law in Gaza," Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement.

The Reuters report found that some senior State Department officials have advised Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they do not find "credible or reliable" Israel's assurances that it is using US-supplied weapons in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Palestinian leader appeals to US to stop Israel's Rafah offensive

Blinken must tell Congress by May 8 whether he finds Israel's assurances credible. According to an internal State Department memo, several bureaus within the agency did not find Israel's statements credible, citing military actions that raised questions about potential violations of international humanitarian law.

Van Hollen said the Reuters report had found that the recommendations of those bureaus "were swept aside for political convenience."

"The determination regarding compliance with international law is one of fact and law. The facts and law should not be ignored to achieve a pre-determined policy outcome. Our credibility is on the line," he said.

At least 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah, medical officials say

Van Hollen and some other Democratic lawmakers have pressed President Joe Biden to impose conditions on military assistance to pressure Israel to limit civilian deaths in the Gaza conflict. So far, the administration has not done so.

The war, now in its seventh month, was triggered by an attack by Hamas militants that left approximately 1,200 people in Israel dead and where 253 hostages were taken.

Israel has responded with a military operation that has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health authorities. The war has displaced most of the 2.3 million people who called the area home and has laid waste to much of the densely populated enclave.

Top News / World+Biz

US Congress / Israel-Hamas War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

38m | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

2h | Panorama
If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

18h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

28m | Videos
How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

12h | Videos
Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

15h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

16h | Videos