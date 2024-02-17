US sanctions on Houthis over Red Sea attacks take effect

USA

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 08:52 am

Related News

US sanctions on Houthis over Red Sea attacks take effect

The attacks on ships have disrupted global commerce

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 08:52 am
A cargo ship boat model is seen in front of the words &quot;Red Sea&quot; in this illustration taken January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A cargo ship boat model is seen in front of the words "Red Sea" in this illustration taken January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The United States on Friday returned the Houthis to a list of terrorist groups as planned, hitting the Iran-aligned group with harsh sanctions that the United Nations fears could hurt Yemen's fragile economy and civilians.

The United States in January said it would designate the Houthis as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" as it aimed to cut off funding and weapons the group has used to attack or hijack ships in vital Red Sea shipping lanes.

But a senior UN aid official on Wednesday said the sanctions could harm the war-torn country's economy, particularly commercial imports of essential items. The UN says more than 18 million people need help in Yemen.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The attacks on ships, which the Houthis say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, have disrupted global commerce, stoked fears of inflation and deepened concern about the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said in a statement the US decision reflects "blatant hypocrisy" and accused the US of sponsoring terrorism by supporting Israel.

"Yemen persists in supporting Gaza by all available means, and continues to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the Israeli aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted," Abdulsalam said.

A US State Department spokesperson said that the 30-day period from when Washington announced it would relist the Houthis as a terror group was used in part to give the Iran-backed rebels the opportunity to scale down their attacks.

Washington also worked with the shipping and financial industry as well as humanitarian assistance organizations to minimize the impact on the Yemeni people and make them aware of transactions that are allowed despite the sanctions, the spokesperson said.

The US Treasury Department in January issued licenses authorizing certain transactions involving the Houthis, including those related to agricultural commodities, medicine and medical devices.

Former President Donald Trump's administration added the Houthis to two lists designating them as terrorists a day before its term ended. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revoked the designations days after taking office in 2021.

World+Biz / Middle East

Houthis / sanctions / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

30m | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

3h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos
Microsoft says it caught hackers from China, Russia and Iran using its AI tools

Microsoft says it caught hackers from China, Russia and Iran using its AI tools

1h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

1d | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos