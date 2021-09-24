US judge allows accused Capitol rioter to act as own attorney

USA

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 09:36 am

Related News

US judge allows accused Capitol rioter to act as own attorney

US District Judge Trevor McFadden voiced skepticism about the wisdom of Brandon Fellows, 27, of Schenectady, New York, who is in federal custody, acting as his own lawyer

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 09:36 am
Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

A federal judge agreed on Thursday to a New York state man's request to defend himself against felony charges of participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol, although he warned him it was unwise.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden voiced skepticism about the wisdom of Brandon Fellows, 27, of Schenectady, New York, who is in federal custody, acting as his own lawyer.

"A trained lawyer would defend you far better than you would defend yourself," McFadden told Fellows. "I strongly urge you not to defend yourself."

But the judge subsequently agreed to allow Fellows to defend himself with public defender Cara Halverson acting as standby counsel.

An FBI arrest affidavit features what investigators say is a photo of Fellows at the Capitol on a motorcycle wearing a fake red beard. The affidavit cites a social media video showing a person investigators believe was Fellows resting his feet on a table in the office of US Senator Jeff Merkley.

While Fellows was initially released on bail, he was later ordered into pretrial detention after prosecutors complained he had tried to intimidate his probation officer and the officer's mother.

Also on Thursday, Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Aloi told US District Judge Christopher Cooper that Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who face felony riot charges, had rejected plea offers linked to each other.

But after Fracker's lawyer said his client might consider a plea deal not linked to Robertson, Aloi said prosecutors might engage in further discussions.

Fracker is out on bail, while Robertson is in pretrial detention.

Earlier, a prosecutor told US District Judge Emmet Sullivan that prosecutors are "in discussions" about possible plea deals with five defendants facing felony riot charges. The defendants are accused of attacking DC police guarding the Capitol with objects including a crutch, a flagpole and a baton.

More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 violence, which followed a speech by then-President Donald Trump at a nearby rally reiterating his false claims that his November election loss was the result of widespread fraud.

Almost 50 people have so far pleaded guilty to charges related to the violence, nine admitting to committing felonies.

World+Biz

US Capitol Hill Attack

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

16h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

16h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

19h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly